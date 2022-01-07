IND vs SA: KL Rahul BREAKS silence on real reason behind India's defeat in second Test

Team India were handed their first defeat in the three-match Test series versus South Africa as they were beaten by the hosts by 7 wickets on Thursday in Johannesburg. Not only did the Proteas end India's unbeaten record at the venue, but they also levelled the series at 1-1, meaning the next match in Cape Town will now be the series decider.

In his post-match comments, Team India's stand-in skipper KL Rahul revealed the real reason why his team suffered a loss at the hands of South Africa. When quizzed about the factor behind India's defeat, Rahul stated that their total in the first innings of 202 was a tad bit short, and he also lauded the home team for being clinical in their approach.

"If I want to be harsh, the first innings total of 202 was at least 50-60 runs short, we should have scored more and put them under pressure," said Rahul in the aftermath of India's defeat.

South Africa win the second Test by 7 wickets.



The series is now leveled at 1-1. #TeamIndia will bounce back in the third Test. #SAvIND



Scorecard https://t.co/b3aaGXmBg9 pic.twitter.com/s5z3Z01xTx — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2022

Rahul did, however, praise the likes of Shardul Thakur, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara for their valuable contribution in the second Test.

Shardul recorded his maiden five-wicket haul in Johannesburg, eventually finishing up with his career-best figures of 7/61. He picked up a total of 8 wickets across both innings.

"Shardul has been superb for us, has won us a lot of games, he bowled well in the first innings and gave us a chance today as well," stated KL Rahul in his praise.

Moreover, India's stand-in captain also lauded the impact of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, as their 100-run stand for the third-wicket helped India reach a competitive total of 266 runs.

"They have been great players for us (on Pujara and Rahane), have always done the job for us over the years, have been under the pump recently, but we believe Pujara and Rahane are our best middle-order players, to go out there, bat in that mindset and play such an innings. It'll give them confidence and make them do even better in the next Test," concluded Rahul.