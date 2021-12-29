IND vs SA: Jasprit Bumrah shatters THIS record with his exploits on Day 4 vs South Africa

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah set up a new personal milestone with his spectacular performance against South Africa on Wednesday. Bumrah, needed the fewest number of test wickets to reach the figure of 100 Test wickets, away from home.

He achieved the feat after a fiery spell towards the end of play on Day 4 as he hunted down the pair of Rassie van der Dussen and later Keshav Maharaj.

On Wednesday, India succumbed to a total of 174 runs in their second innings, albeit they were already leading South Africa from their advantage in the first innings. Needing 215 runs to win the Test, the hosts began their chase, but couldn't deal with Bumrah who was just too hot to handle.

Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj each picked up a solitary wicket alongside Bumrah, as they continued to suffocate South Africa, who ended play on Day 4 with 94 runs on the board, at the cost of four wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah provided the all-important breakthrough, as he got rid of Van der Dussen, who alongside skipper Dean Elgar was starting to look impeccable. Bumrah completed his 100 Test wickets away from home with Van der Dussen' dismissal, the 28-year-old now has 105 scalps to his name, in Test cricket, with 101 of them coming on foreign soil.

Fewest wickets in Test career while reaching 100 away Test wickets:

104 – Jasprit Bumrah

118 – Mohammad Amir

136 – Michael Holding

137 – Zaheer Khan

140 – Mohammed Shami

140 – Andy Roberts



Having made his debut in 2018, the youngster has 25 Test caps to his name, out of which 23 have come on the road. Moreover, Bumrah also needed the fewest wickets overall to reach the golden number of 100 Test wickets away from home.

After his two latest hunts on Day 4, the Indian pacer got his team almost on the cusp of victory as they need just six more scalps to win the game. India have never won a Test series in South Africa, but if the Men in Blue continue their hot streak then they will surely be able to conquer the final frontier.