IND vs SA: Indian boyfriend, South African girlfriend arrive for epic clash, video goes viral

Source: Vimal Kumar (Twitter)

The match between India and South Africa in T20 World Cup 2022 in Perth on Sunday could end up having a huge say in the standings of Group B, and thus, fans from all over the world made their way to watch the epic clash.

A video of an Indian fan arriving in Perth along with his South African girlfriend to watch India vs South Africa in action went viral ahead of the high-octane fixture.

The fan revealed that he had been dating his girlfriend for the past four years. They met in Singapore, revealed the young fan. His girlfriend revealed that they had wanted to watch this game for the last two years before Covid struck.

READ| IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 build-up Latest Updates: India-South Africa match live visuals, team news, weather forecast

They had booked the tickets in 2020, but couldn't make it because of Covid. Both of them were hoping that their respective team wins.

Watch:

Today's game will be a crucial tie for both India and South Africa. While the Men in Blue sit pretty atop the Group B standings, Rohit Sharma and Co will try to put one step in the semifinal by beating the Proteas today.

Temba Bavuma's side will also look to boost their chances for the next round.