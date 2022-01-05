IND vs SA: India take two wickets, South Africa end Day 3 on 118 runs, need 122 runs to win

South Africa have been cruising on Day 3, and they need just 122 more runs to pick up a win and level the three-match series 1-1. India, for their part, scored 266 runs in their second innings, however, the hosts look like they have just enough in the tank to go all the way. Skipper Dean Elgar has kept things tight on one end, as he finished Day 3 with 46 off 121 balls, partnered by Rassie Van der Dussen, who has 11 runs in 37 balls.

India have it all to do, they will have to pick up early wickets, or else, South Africa will make a comeback in the series. The hosts have eight wickets in hand. All to play for in Day 3 then.

More to follow....