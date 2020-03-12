IND vs SA: India's 1st ODI against South Africa in Dharamshala abandoned due to rain

The first one-day international between India and South Africa at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala was called off due to rain without a single ball being bowled on Thursday (March 12).

The weather was so bad that even the toss did not take place and the ground was covered in covers throughout.

Coming into the series, South Africa is in high flying confidence after their they successfully whitewashed Australia in a three-match ODI series before this tour.

Meanwhile, Team India were thrashed by New Zealand 3-0 on away turf in their ODI series.

After the first match in Dharamsala was called off, the next two ODIs will be played in Lucknow and Kolkata on March 15 and 18, respectively.

However, according to the recent reports, those two matches might be played behind closed doors sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) claimed that they will abide by the advisory issued by the Health Ministry due to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus across India.

India's ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C ), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan.