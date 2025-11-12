IND vs SA: India release star all-rounder before Eden Gardens Test vs South Africa, coach explains reason

In a shocking development ahead of the Eden Gardens Test, Team India have released a star all-rounder from the squad for the IND vs SA series. The coach opened up on the surprise decision, explaining that it was made due to strategic planning and workload management.

India has officially released all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy ahead of the first Test against South Africa, which is set to begin on Friday, November 14. This decision comes just hours after India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed that Dhruv Jurel will definitely participate in the series opener, indicating that Reddy may have to bide his time for an opportunity.

Rather than sitting on the sidelines in Kolkata, Reddy will take part in the three-match One-Day series against South Africa A, which kicks off on Thursday, November 13, in Rajkot. Notably, Jurel is expected to play as a specialist batter, even with Rishabh Pant making his return after recovering from a foot injury.

Earlier today, Reddy was observed bowling vigorously in the nets alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

"After practice at the Eden, he left for the airport to catch a flight to Rajkot," the local team manager said, according to PTI.

"I think we have got a pretty good idea of the combination. Given the way Dhruv has gone in the last six months and scoring two hundreds (against South Africa A) in Bangalore last week. He is certain to play this week. The primary thing is to set out a strategy to win the game. Our position certainly hasn't changed on Nitish. He didn't get much game time in Australia. But I would say given the importance of this series and given the conditions we think we are going to face, he (Nitish Kumar Reddy) might miss out in this Test this week," Ryan ten Doeschate had said earlier in the day.

In the meantime, it remains uncertain whether Kuldeep Yadav will be given a chance to play in the series opener against South Africa. With Jurel included in the lineup, India already has a deep batting order, with Axar Patel slated to bat at number eight. This raises the question of whether Washington Sundar will receive an opportunity, as it could come down to a choice between Sundar, Kuldeep, and Akash Deep based on the playing conditions.

The opening Test of the series is scheduled to take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 14 to 18, followed by the second match in Guwahati from November 22 to 26. This series will be succeeded by a three-match ODI series and five T20 internationals.

India’s Test squad for South Africa series: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep

