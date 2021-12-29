IND vs SA: India finish Day 4 strongly, SA stuck at 94/4, need 211 runs to win

South Africa are currently in a tricky spot at the end of Day 4 of the first Test against India. The hosts finished play on Day 4 having lost four wickets for 94 runs, with 211 more runs needed to win.

India, for their part, scored 174 runs in their second innings, although they made a good comeback in the last session of the day, claiming crucial wickets. The good news for South Africa is that captain Dean Elgar is still alive and kicking, having scored 52 runs off 122 balls. He was ably supported by Keshav Maharaj ( 8 off 19 balls) as the hosts clawed their way towards stumps on the penultimate day.

From here, the road for South Africa is very straightforward, retain wickets, and score 211 runs on the final day to win. The first session hence could be very crucial on Day 5, if India can grab some early wickets, they'll be able to make the host surrender, who will, hope to resume with caution in the early hours, and take the initiative later on.