IND vs SA: India bowled out for 174 runs in second innings, SA need 305 runs to win 1st Test

Team India have played their ploy and now it's time for South Africa to make their move. The Proteas bowled out the Men in Blue for a paltry 174 runs on Day 4, however, since the hosts were already trailing India they now need to score 305 runs in their second innings to win the Test match.

Virat Kohli had won the toss for India at Centurion and decided to choose to bat. India's openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul duly obliged their skipper's choice as they combined for a 117-run stand for the first wicket. Rahul score his seventh Test century on Day 1, as India finished with a score of 272/3 at stumps.

Day 2 was washed out due to rain, as the weather deteriorated with not even a ball being bowled on Day 2. Day 3 began nicely for India as they further extended their lead over South Africa, but were bowled out for 327. Having a chase on their hands, South Africa began their batting were lost wickets consecutively, with neither of their batsman being able to knit together a partnership.

Before the end of play on Day 3. South Africa folded for 197, Temba Bavuma being the top scorer for the hosts with a 52 run knock off 103 balls. By stumps on Day 3, Team India lost Mayank Agarwal early with KL Rahul and Shardul Thakur holding on for dear life on Day 3, the play ended with visitors' score of 16/1.

Day 4 would prove to be an even challenging day for India as they looked to extend their lead over South Africa however, they continued to lose wickets in quick succession. The hosts bowled out India for a total of 174 runs, with Kagiso Rabada and debutant Marco Jansen picking up four scalps each.

Needing just 305 runs to win the Test match, South Africa began their second innings in the second session of Day 4, but Mohammed Shami made Aisen Markram walk early after bowling him out. Shami had earlier registered a five-for in the previous innings and completed 200 Test wickets of his career.

At the time of writing, the Proteas were 3/1 with 302 runs needed to win the first Test at Centurion.