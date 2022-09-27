IND vs SA: Huge blow to Team India, Mohammed Shami-Deepak Hooda ruled out, check replacements

Mohammed Shami-Deepak Hooda ruled out of IND vs SA T20I series

Fresh after winning the T20I series against Australia, Team India will cross swords with South Africa next in a three-match T20I series starting from Wednesday. Rohit Sharma's men will face off against Temba Bavuma's side in the first match of the series at Trivandrum, however, the Men in Blue will be without the services of some key personnel.

Mohammed Shami, who had been included in the South Africa T20I series still hasn't recovered from Covid, and he has been ruled out of the entire T20I leg. Similarly, Deepak Hooda, who recently suffered back spasms ahead of India's 3rd T20I versus Australia has also been ruled out of the Proteas assignment.

While Umesh Yadav will continue to be Shami's replacement, Shreyas Iyer is likely to replace Hooda, and Shahbaz Ahmed is also likely to be added to the Indian roster since Hardik Pandya has been rested for the upcoming three T20Is.

"Shami hasn't recovered from his bout of COVID-19. He needs more time, and hence, will be out of the South Africa series. Umesh Yadav will continue as Shami's replacement for the South Africa series," a senior BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

However, when asked why Shahbaz has been picked in place of Pandya, the source said, "Is there any seam bowling all-rounder, who can replace Hardik? Raj Bawa is too raw and that's why we kept him in India A for exposure. He will need time to blossom. Tell me another name?"

With Hooda also out of the series, the selectors may have thought that a batting all-rounder would help serve the purpose.

"Shahbaz is more of a batting all-rounder, who is more than a handy left-arm spinner. He is there just as back-up in case, Axar needs to be rested for a match with six T20I games in 10 days, including travel across the country," the source said.

