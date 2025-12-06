IND vs SA: Huge blow for South Africa as two key players ruled out of T20I series against India, check details

South Africa have suffered a major setback ahead of the T20I series against India, with two key players ruled out due to injury concerns. The team has so far named only one replacement, forcing a partial reshuffle to their squad and creating uncertainty around their final combination for opener.

South Africa's prominent batter Tony De Zorzi and emerging fast bowler Kwena Mphaka have been excluded from the five-match T20I series against India. The South African cricket board announced this update on their official X account, confirming the absence of these players. While no replacement has been named for Zorzi, Lutho Zimpla will step in for Mphaka.

De Zorzi will also miss the third ODI against India, scheduled to take place in Vizag on Saturday, alongside pacer Nandre Burger.

“Proteas Men’s fast bowler Nandre Burger and batter Tony de Zorzi have been ruled out of the third One-Day International (ODI) against India on Saturday due to injury," a statement released by Cricket South Africa said.

“Burger experienced right hamstring discomfort while bowling during the second ODI on Wednesday, and de Zorzi experienced right hamstring area pain while batting and was unable to continue batting during the run chase. Both players underwent scans on Friday, which confirmed the extent of their respective injuries," it added.

“De Zorzi has also been ruled out of the upcoming five-match T20 International (T20I) series against India, which gets underway on Tuesday, 09 December, and will return home. No replacement has been named. Fast bowler Kwena Maphaka did not progress as expected during the final phase of his rehabilitation from a left hamstring injury and will not be fit in time for the start of the T20I series. He has been withdrawn from the squad. DP World Lions fast bowler Lutho Sipamla has been added to the side," the statement further said.

The team, led by Temba Bavuma, is already competing in this series without the key player Kagiso Rabada, and Mphaka's exclusion adds to their challenges. The former U19 World Cup player has played for IPL franchises such as MI and RR, giving him familiarity with the local pitch conditions.

South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram, Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock (WK), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs, Lutho Sipamla.

