IND vs SA: How Shikhar Dhawan's timely return boosted a 'meek' batting lineup

Shikhar Dhawan who rose to prominence playing the ICC U-19 World Cup had a special message for the Indian colts ahead of their World Cup campaign. Having starred in the U-19 World Cup in 2004, Dhawan, who scored 3 centuries back then, wished the current team good luck by saying - "Champions thrive under pressure."

The same could be said about the 36-year-old himself who top-scored for an Indian side that was tamed by the South African juggernaut on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 297 runs, Team India went from 138/1 in 25.2 overs to 214/8 in 42.2 overs. The collapse of 7 wickets for 76 runs once again highlighted that perhaps, batting is not Team India's strength anymore.

Throughout their tour of South Africa, the Men in Blue have only crossed a total of 300 just once, in the first innings of the first Test match in Centurion.

Playing on a sluggish surface yesterday, South African batsmen outsmarted the Indian bowlers, and the home side, despite missing two of their ace bowlers in Kagiso Rabada, and Anrich Nortje dealt with the Indian batters with ease.

One man who gave the Proteas a tough time in Paarl on Wednesday was Shikhar Dhawan. The 'Gabbar' once again highlighted his prowess in limited overs' formats, scoring 79 off 84 and if not for his dismissal at the hands of Keshav Maharaj, him and Kohli could have gotten India must closer to their target.

Since 2020, Dhawan has scored 666 runs at a strike rate of 91.98 and an average of 60.54, far outscoring all other Indian batsmen within the period. It's easy to overlook Dhawan because India haven't been playing enough ODI matches in the past.

But 'Gabbar's timely return will surely help the 'meek' Indian batting lineup that hasn't quite roared in their full-form since long. The second ODI of the three-match series in Paarl will be a do-or-die, and fans will be hoping for more from Shikhar Dhawan.