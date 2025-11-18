IND vs SA: How Kolkata's turning pitch stunned India and spoiled its campaign for WTC 2027 Final?

Team India was embarrassed by Temba Bavuma-led South Africa in Kolkata when the visitors defeated the home side by 30 runs in a low-scoring match.

The Shubman Gill-led side lost the first match in Kolkata in the 2-match Test series against the world champions in the red-ball format of the game. The low-scoring match concluded in the second Session of Day 3, with the home side losing by 30 runs. The Kolkata Test also put a major dent in Team India's campaign for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final match in 2027. After the loss, there has been quite a lot of chatter around the pitch in Kolkata, which didn't help the batter at all.

''Had we won the Test, you wouldn't be asking or discussing so much about pitch,'' head coach Gautam Gambhir said after the match.

Did Kolkata pitch spoil India's game?

Former Indian skipper and president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Sourav Ganguly, said that the Kolkata pitch was prepared according to the Indian camp's preferences and the Eden Gardens curator Sujan Mukherjee should not be blamed for it.

Ganguly also claimed that the surface was not watered for 4 days before Day 1 of the match, which led to unpredictable behaviour. ''The pitch is what the Indian camp wanted. This is what happens when you don’t water the pitch for four days. Curator Sujan Mukherjee can’t be blamed,'' Ganguly told News18 Bangla.

Meanwhile, India and South Africa will be locking horns in the second and final Test match on November 22, scheduled to be played in Guwahati. Now that Team India have lost the first match, the Shubman Gill-led side cannot win the series from here onwards.