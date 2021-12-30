IND vs SA: How does the World Test Championship table look like after India's win?

Team India rewrote the history books as they conquered the final frontier in South Africa. Having already defeated England and Australia earlier this year, the rainbow nation was the final challenge awaiting India, although they've successfully passed the first test.

India currently leads the three-match Test series by a 1-0 margin and need just one more win to register their first-ever series win on South African soil.

South African skipper Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma began the play on Day 5, knowing that they had an uphill task at hand, but despite the pair's 36-run stand, India broke the resistance through Jasprit Bumrah, as he dismissed Elgar, and from then on, it wouldn't take much for India to make their opponents surrender.

The Men in Blue polished off South Africa's tailenders with relative ease, handing the visitors a thumping 113 run win.

Courtesy of their exploits in Centurion, the Indian team moved up to fourth place on the World Test Championship 2021-2023 standings, with four wins and 54 points. The Proteas meanwhile, are eighth with zero points.

Australia are sitting pretty atop the World Test Championship standings with a 100% win record, having won all three of their Test matches so far. Sri Lanka are second with two wins, and Pakistan are in third place with 3 wins and 36 points.

West Indies are placed just below India in fifth place with just a solitary win, while New Zealand are stationed in sixth place. Joe Root's England, who recently surrendered the Ashes to Australia, are in seventh place, with bottom-placed Bangladesh completing wrapping up the standings.