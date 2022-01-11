'Hitting sixes not everything': Harbhajan Singh schools Rishabh Pant ahead of IND v SA 3rd Test

Harbhajan Singh, former spin legend of the Indian cricket team has weighed in with his opinion on the debate surrounding Rishabh Pant's shot selection. Pant came under the scanner after playing a reckless shot early in his innings in the second Test Johannesburg, as he gifted his wicket cheaply. The 23-year-old couldn't even open his account and had to depart for a three-ball duck.

Harbhajan though came up with a bit of advice of Pant, stating that the youngster should try and spend some time on the crease before going after bowlers.

Speaking on a video on his youtube channel, Harbhajan said, "Rishabh Pant is a talented player and the kind who can win India matches single-handedly. If an Indian wicketkeeper has played good cricket on overseas pitches, played match-winning innings, it is him. Those innings have come out of his bat. Should we stick with him? Because the kind of shots he has played and the way he has got out. Sometimes I feel those shots were unnecessary. Had he spent more time on the wicket, he could have scored more runs."

The 'Turbanator' also added that he would like to see Pant get more chances, however, he also advised Pant to take singles, and rotate the strike, rather than going for the big shots straightaway.

"I would really want to see Pant getting more chances. He is a match-winner, and the day he plays those innings, he would win India the match. Rahul Dravid needs to speak with him in terms of batting in a certain approach. Smoking sixes is not everything. Taking singles and leaving balls are important too," said Harbhajan.

Meanwhile, Pant will be hoping to right his wrong in the upcoming 3rd Test versus South Africa later in the day. With the series currently level at 1-1, India have a great chance of winning the game in Cape Town, and thereby registering their maiden series win in South Africa.