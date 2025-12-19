FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

IND vs SA: Hardik Pandya smashes second-fastest fifty by an Indian in T20Is, Yuvraj Singh tops all-time list

Hardik Pandya scripted history in T20 internationals by smashing the second-fastest fifty by an Indian, finishing behind only Yuvraj Singh on the all-time list. The blistering knock underlined Pandya’s impact as one of India’s most destructive middle-order batters in the shortest format.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 19, 2025, 08:48 PM IST

IND vs SA: Hardik Pandya smashes second-fastest fifty by an Indian in T20Is, Yuvraj Singh tops all-time list
Hardik Pandya lit up Friday night at the Narendra Modi Stadium, hammering his way into the record books with a 16-ball fifty in the final T20I against South Africa. The crowd roared, head coach Gautam Gambhir was on his feet, and honestly, you could feel the stadium buzzing as India piled on the runs. With that blitz, Hardik now owns the second-fastest T20I fifty by an Indian. Only Yuvraj Singh’s legendary 12-ball fifty against England back in 2007 stands ahead of him. That’s some serious company.

Hardik’s entrance wasn’t subtle. He strode in after Suryakumar Yadav got out, and right away, he made his intentions clear. First ball? He sent it soaring over mid-off for six—so hard it actually hit a cameraman and stopped play for a bit while the physio checked in. The crowd barely had time to catch their breath before the onslaught continued.

Things hit another level in the 14th over. George Linde ran in, but Hardik just teed off—smashing back-to-back sixes, including his signature no-look shot over mid-wicket and a flat pull for four. He went from 30 to 50 in a blink, bringing up his half-century with another massive six off Bosch in the 17th. Pandya was on fire.

He wasn’t doing it alone, though. Tilak Varma at the other end kept things rolling, notching up his own fifty off 30 balls. Together, they put on a show, pushing India’s run rate sky-high, especially in the final overs. South Africa just couldn’t catch a break.

Earlier, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson had set things up with a rapid 54 in the powerplay. But it was Hardik’s finishing touch that turned a good score into a mountain. For the selectors meeting in Mumbai tomorrow to finalize the World Cup squad, this is exactly what they wanted to see.

More than just runs, this was Hardik making a statement. He’s answered questions about his fitness, and heading into the T20 World Cup in February, he’s clearly the guy India wants closing out games.

Also read| BCCI ultimatum ignored? Rohit Sharma's shock omission from Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad sparks selection row

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
