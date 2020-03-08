IND vs SA: Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan return as BCCI announces Team India squad for ODI series against South Africa

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced the squad for the 15-man Team India squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa on Sunday (March 8).

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, allrounder Hardik Pandya and pacer Bhuveneshwar Kumar have all returned to the team after spending a lot of time out of the national side through injuries.

The first match of the series is set to take place on March 12 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

India's ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C ), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) already announced their squad for the series where George Linde received his maiden ODI call-up.

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan.

After the first match in Dharamsala, the next two ODIs will be played in Lucknow and Kolkata on March 15 and 18, respectively.