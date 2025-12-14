IND vs SA: Hardik Pandya scripts history in Dharamshala, joins Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah in elite T20I bowling club

Hardik Pandya etched his name in the record books in Dharamshala, joining Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah in an elite T20I bowling club. The India all-rounder achieved a rare milestone, underlining his growing impact with the ball in the shortest format.

Hardik Pandya just wrapped up a fantastic season with a slice of history in Dharamshala. In the third T20I against South Africa, he became only the third Indian bowler to hit 100 wickets in T20 Internationals. Now he stands shoulder to shoulder with Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh — not a bad club to be in.

Pandya got Tristan Stubbs out, and that was it — wicket number 100. The moment made it straight into the records: “Hardik Pandya to Stubbs, out Caught by Jitesh Sharma! There you go, South Africa are four down!” Just like that.

Pandya bowled one just outside off, back of a length, and it moved away a bit. Stubbs went for a loose shot, didn’t get anywhere near the middle, and edged it. Jitesh Sharma took a safe catch behind the stumps. The crowd knew right away — that was the milestone. Hardik’s 100th T20I wicket.

But here's what makes it even bigger. Pandya is now the first Indian ever to notch up both 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is. That’s a rare double and just shows how much he brings to the team — not just a bowler or a batter, but a real all-rounder. He’s now part of a pretty exclusive group worldwide.

Funny enough, this wasn’t the only big bowling milestone for India in the series. Earlier on, Bumrah also picked up his 100th T20I wicket. India’s bowlers have been on fire.

With form like this, Hardik Pandya’s showing why he’s so important to Team India, especially with the T20 World Cup around the corner. He’s not just part of the team — he’s a game-changer.

