IND vs SA: Harbhajan Singh suggests unique 'spin' strategy for India to win series in Cape Town

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh who recently announced his retirement from all formats of cricket has suggested that Team India should play the series decider against South Africa with two spinners. In the past two matches, India played with five bowlers, but only Ravichandran Ashwin was the registered spinner in the team.

Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur were all pacers and Harbhajan feels playing two spinners might just be the x-factor that could help India defeat the Proteas and thereby win the series.

So far, spinners of both sets of teams haven't had much success on South African tracks, Ravichandran Ashwin picked up just 1 solitary wicket in the second Test, while Proteas pacer Keshav Maharaj didn't register a single scalp in the ongoing Test series.

Harbhajan Singh however feels the story could be a little different in the third Test. Speaking on his youtube channel, the 'Turbanator' revealed how the pitch in Cape Town is different from the previous two pitches at Centurion and Johannesburg.

"It is important to play two spinners in Cape Town. This pitch definitely helps the spinners," said Harbhajan. He further revealed how his personal best came in Cape Town when he scalped 7 wickets for 120 runs back in 2011.

"Whenever I have played there, I have got help. My best figures (overseas) have come there when I had taken seven wickets. There are a lot of other spinners who have done well there so I feel India should go in with two spinners. Rahul Dravid and the entire team management has to take a call on who will assist Ravichandran Ashwin from the other end," stated Bhajji.

Historically team India have rarely gone with two spinners overseas, however assuming they do take Harbhajan's advice, the only other spin alternative in the squad apart from Ashwin is Jayant Yadav.