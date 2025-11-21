IND vs SA Guwahati Test: Live streaming, pitch and weather report, squads and more

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dia Mirza, Rahul Bhat replace Shefali Shah, Neeraj Kabi in 'spiritual sequel' to Once Again, drops moments from wrap-up party

When Bravery Meets Tragedy: Understanding the Tejas crash in Dubai

Four Labour Codes Explained: Benefits, changes, and what workers must know

Not Mirzapur, but this popular TV show becomes first series to be adapted for film, it's running successfully for 10 years, name is...

Watch: Smriti Mandhana's haldi ceremony goes high-energy as World Cup-winning mates join in iconic dance moment

Transforming Enterprise Intelligence: Surya Narayana Chakka on the Future of AI-Driven ERP Systems

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Tea before lunch and venue debut — Will Guwahati's unique stage help Team India level series?

Rolling Loud India: Hanumankind, Karan Aujla, Divine, Wiz Khalifa assemble in 'world's biggest hip-hop night', you can be part of it by...

Kabir Khan hints at reunion with Kartik Aaryan: ‘I have the script but...’

Gautam Adani, India's 2nd richest man, sells his remaining 7% stake in this company due to...; net worth reaches Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND A vs BAN A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semi-final: Bangladesh A stun India A in Super Over thriller to enter final

IND A vs BAN A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semi-final: Bangladesh A stun India A

Pakistan's nefarious design revealed: Baloch activist accuses Islamabad of using chemical weapon on masses

Pakistan Exposed: Baloch activist accuses Islamabad of using chemical weapon

The evolution of fashion: How trends have transformed over the years?

The evolution of fashion: How trends have transformed over the years?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Major Mohit Sharma, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna's characters in Dhurandhar

From Major Mohit, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Dhurandhar

Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence worth Rs 1,40,000,000,000 looks like from inside?

Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence looks like from inside?

Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs 37 crore crown, how the coveted crowns have changed over the years

Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs SA Guwahati Test: Live streaming, pitch and weather report, squads and more

Ahead of the IND vs SA 2nd Test, take a look at the Barspara Cricket Stadium's pitch report, Guwahati's weather conditions, live streaming details of the game, possible Playing XI, and other details.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 05:21 PM IST

IND vs SA Guwahati Test: Live streaming, pitch and weather report, squads and more
The second Test match between India and South Africa will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    India and South Africa are set to lock horns in Guwahati for the second and final Test match in the 2-match series, starting November 22. The home team lost the first game in the series, played in Kolkata, by 30 runs, and will look to make a comeback in the next one and level the series. Ahead of the big game, Team India suffered a major blow as skipper Shubman Gill was ruled out of the upcoming match due to his neck injury, which he sustained during the first match.

     

    Notably, the Kolkata Test was concluded in the second Session of Day 3, and it was a low-scoring match, and many experts even criticised the pitch for the same. Now, let us take a look at some of the important details about the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, like pitch report, the weather conditions, and more.

     

    IND vs SA Guwahati Test: Pitch Report

     

    The pitch of the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is expected to be slow, which can certainly help the spinners. On the batting front, the team winning the toss must bat first to take advantage of the surface, which is expected to help play the ball easily during the start of the game.

     

    IND vs SA Guwahati Test: Weather Report

     

    As per Accuweather, there is just a 25 percent chance of rain in Guwahati, and that too for the first two days of the game.

     

    IND vs SA Guwahati Test: Live Streaming

     

    The second and final Test match between India and South Africa can be watched on Star Sports Network in India. Online viewers can enjoy the game on the JioHotstar app.

     

    IND vs SA Guwahati Test: Possible Playing XI

     

    India - Rishabh Pant (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), KL Rahul (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, and Axar Patel.

     

    South Africa - Temba Bavuma (C), Ryan Rickleton (WK), Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Corbin Bosch, Wiaan Mulder, and Lungi Ngidi.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    IND A vs BAN A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semi-final: Bangladesh A stun India A in Super Over thriller to enter final
    IND A vs BAN A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semi-final: Bangladesh A stun India A
    Pakistan's nefarious design revealed: Baloch activist accuses Islamabad of using chemical weapon on masses
    Pakistan Exposed: Baloch activist accuses Islamabad of using chemical weapon
    The evolution of fashion: How trends have transformed over the years?
    The evolution of fashion: How trends have transformed over the years?
    Dia Mirza, Rahul Bhat replace Shefali Shah, Neeraj Kabi in 'spiritual sequel' to Once Again, drops moments from wrap-up party
    Dia, Rahul replace Shefali, Neeraj in 'spiritual sequel' to Once Again
    When Bravery Meets Tragedy: Understanding the Tejas crash in Dubai
    When Bravery Meets Tragedy: Understanding the Tejas crash in Dubai
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From Major Mohit Sharma, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna's characters in Dhurandhar
    From Major Mohit, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Dhurandhar
    Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence worth Rs 1,40,000,000,000 looks like from inside?
    Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence looks like from inside?
    Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs 37 crore crown, how the coveted crowns have changed over the years
    Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs
    Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at earnings, WPL contract, and endorsements of India's cricket star
    Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at her earnings, WPL contract, and more
    Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes
    Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE