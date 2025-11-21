IND vs SA Guwahati Test: Live streaming, pitch and weather report, squads and more

Dia Mirza, Rahul Bhat replace Shefali Shah, Neeraj Kabi in 'spiritual sequel' to Once Again, drops moments from wrap-up party
CRICKET
Ahead of the IND vs SA 2nd Test, take a look at the Barspara Cricket Stadium's pitch report, Guwahati's weather conditions, live streaming details of the game, possible Playing XI, and other details.
India and South Africa are set to lock horns in Guwahati for the second and final Test match in the 2-match series, starting November 22. The home team lost the first game in the series, played in Kolkata, by 30 runs, and will look to make a comeback in the next one and level the series. Ahead of the big game, Team India suffered a major blow as skipper Shubman Gill was ruled out of the upcoming match due to his neck injury, which he sustained during the first match.
Notably, the Kolkata Test was concluded in the second Session of Day 3, and it was a low-scoring match, and many experts even criticised the pitch for the same. Now, let us take a look at some of the important details about the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, like pitch report, the weather conditions, and more.
The pitch of the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is expected to be slow, which can certainly help the spinners. On the batting front, the team winning the toss must bat first to take advantage of the surface, which is expected to help play the ball easily during the start of the game.
As per Accuweather, there is just a 25 percent chance of rain in Guwahati, and that too for the first two days of the game.
The second and final Test match between India and South Africa can be watched on Star Sports Network in India. Online viewers can enjoy the game on the JioHotstar app.
India - Rishabh Pant (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), KL Rahul (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, and Axar Patel.
South Africa - Temba Bavuma (C), Ryan Rickleton (WK), Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Corbin Bosch, Wiaan Mulder, and Lungi Ngidi.