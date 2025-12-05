FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Cricket

CRICKET

IND vs SA: Gautam Gambhir set to take BIG action, to drop three players for 3rd ODI, these are...

After losing the Raipur ODI to South Africa despite scoring 350+ total, the Indian head coach is all set to take big decision ahead of the third and final game in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 05, 2025, 04:32 PM IST

IND vs SA: Gautam Gambhir set to take BIG action, to drop three players for 3rd ODI, these are...
Gautam Gambhir is the head coach of the men's cricket team of India
The Men in Blue lost the second ODI in Raipur by 4 wickets despite scoring 358 runs, including centurions Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad. After facing a crushing defeat on home soil, head coach Gautam Gambhir is reportedly unhappy with the bowlers' performance and is set to make big changes in the Playing XI ahead of the next game. Yes, you read it right!

Gautam Gambhir to drop three players for 3rd ODI

Ahead of the third and final ODI match in Visakhapatnam on December 9, head coach Gautam Gambhir is expected to drop three players from the Playing XI, and these players could be Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, and Ravindra Jadeja.

The reason is being considered based on their contribution in the previous two matches. Washington Sundar failed with the bat and bowl in both games and scored just 14 runs, without scalping any wickets. Prasidh Krishna took two wickets in the previous match in Raipur, but was the most expensive bowler in the lineup. Lastly, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also hasn't been able to give strength to India's middle-order and is still wicketless in both games.

Talking about their replacements, the Indian team management might look to replace Washington Sundar with Tilak Varma, Ravindra Jadeja with Rishabh Pant, and Prasidh Krishna with Nitish Kumar Reddy.

The third and final ODI match on Saturday will also be a decider as the 3-match series is currently tied between the two sides. If India lose the third game, the Proteas will clinch the ODI series as well after whitewashing the home side in Tests.

 

