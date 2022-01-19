IND vs SA: Gautam Gambhir makes BOLD statement on how Virat Kohli left ODI captaincy

Ever since Team India succumbed to a 2-1 defeat in the Test series versus South Africa, Virat Kohli has hogged the limelight owing to his decision to step down as the Test skipper. Under Kohli's captaincy Team India achieved great heights however, The 33-year-old did not leave the ODI team in 'good health' as per the opinion of Gautam Gambhir.

In his column for the Times of India, Gautam Gambhir wrote that Team India's performances in the longest format have given him assurances, but he is not too sure about the ODI team ahead of the upcoming first ODI match versus South Africa.

Questioning Virat Kohli's stint as the ODI skipper, Gambhir, the cricketer turned politician wrote, "Between the last Test and ODI series, the new space has been hogged by Virat resigning from Test captaincy. I think it is an individual’s call and that is how it should be treated. I think Virat left the Indian Test team in good health but I can’t say the same about white-ball cricket."

He continued, "Our bowling resources in Test matches are a neighbour’s envy and owner’s pride. They have shown time and again that they are the engine room for a team’s performance. In limited-overs cricket, I’d have liked to see a more settled middle-order which Virat couldn’t create."

In a time span of five months, Virat Kohli relinquished captaincy of the team in two formats, while he was stripped off the duties by BCCI in ODIs, and Rohit Sharma was given the captaincy in limited-overs formats.

Gambhir feels Rohit should take over from Kohli in Tests as well, with KL Rahul as his deputy.

"In my book, Rohit Sharma should lead India across formats with Rahul as his deputy. One captain across formats will ensure consistency in style and approach of the Indian team especially considering that we have another T20 World Cup later this year," Gambhir stated.