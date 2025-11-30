IND vs SA: Gautam Gambhir gives standing ovation to Virat Kohli after whirlwind century, shares warm hug in dressing room

Gautam Gambhir gave Virat Kohli a standing ovation after his whirlwind century, celebrating the star batter’s brilliance. The emotional moment continued inside the dressing room, where Gambhir warmly hugged Kohli, with the heartwarming gesture quickly going viral across social media.

Virat Kohli showcased his fighting spirit during the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday, as the star batsman scored 135 runs off 120 balls, featuring 11 boundaries and seven sixes, marking his 52nd ODI century. At 37 years old, Kohli has hit numerous centuries, but given the circumstances, this performance stands out as one of his best in international cricket. Having stepped away from both Test cricket and T20Is, Kohli now focuses solely on one format, raising ongoing questions about his future and his potential participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

There are multiple reports suggesting that Kohli, alongside Rohit Sharma, may be called to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy to fulfill the requirements of international cricket. Another report indicated that BCCI officials, along with head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, are set to convene in Ahmedabad to deliberate on the future of these two senior players.

In light of recent events, the significance of Kohli's 52nd century is immense. Notably, this was the best the batsman has looked since the 2023 ODI World Cup, as he executed his innings flawlessly from the moment he stepped onto the field.

After reaching his century, Kohli unleashed a flurry of boundaries. At one point, it appeared he was on the verge of scoring his first double century in this format, but his pursuit ended when he was dismissed while attempting to hit a maximum off Nandre Burger's bowling.

Upon his dismissal, Kohli raised his bat in acknowledgment of the Ranchi crowd. The cameras then shifted to the Indian supporters, where figures like Gautam Gambhir, Sitanshu Kotak, Morne Morkel, and Ryan ten Doeschate were seen giving a standing ovation to the 37-year-old. The broadcasters also captured the moment when Gambhir and Kohli shared a side hug.

In discussing the opening ODI, Kohli highlighted a significant partnership of 136 runs with Rohit Sharma for the second wicket, where Sharma contributed a total of 57 runs. Ultimately, India set a target of 349/8, with captain KL Rahul adding a valuable 60 runs to the score.

