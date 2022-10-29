IND vs SA Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa Super 12 Match 30, T20 World Cup 2022

India vs South Africa

India will take on South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (October 30). This is a vital match for both teams as the winner in all likelihood will top the Group B. India have won two games against Pakistan and Netherlands, while South Africa have beaten Bangladesh and have one point from their abandoned game against Zimbabwe.

The match is going to be played in Perth. It is the fastest surface in Australia. Naturally, the Proteas have a strong bowling attack with the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, and Marco Jansen steaming in and clocking 140kmph.

However, it is South Africa’s batting that looks solid. With Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, and David Miller in the middle order, it is one of the most fearsome. All three batters have struck at a strike rate of 160 plus in T20Is in 2022.

India bowlers have so far bowled well, but to stop such a quality batting line-up they will need to be at their very best. Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Axar Patel have bowled well so far. The trio will hope to continue with the same momentum against Proteas too.

Match Details

Match: India vs South Africa, match 30, Super 12, Group B

Date & Time: October 30, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Perth

IND vs SA Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks

Batters – Aiden Markram, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Rilee Rossouw, Virat Kohli

Wicketkeeper – Quinton de Kock

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel

Bowlers – Arshdeep Singh, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada

IND vs SA Probable Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ashwin, Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristian Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Rabada, Nigidi