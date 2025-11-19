Double disaster for South Africa! Two key players hit by injury scares before crucial Guwahati Test

South Africa have been rocked by a double injury scare ahead of the crucial Guwahati Test, with two key players reporting fitness issues shortly after their Kolkata heroics. The Proteas camp is on alert as both players undergo assessments that could impact their plans for the second Test.

As South Africa prepares for the IND vs SA 2nd Test in Guwahati, they face an unforeseen challenge. Two of their key players from the Kolkata Test—Simon Harmer and Marco Jansen—are dealing with injuries that have sparked new worries within the team. Following a historic 30-run victory at the Eden Gardens, the Proteas now find themselves racing against time as they await updates on the fitness of their two heroes from Kolkata.

According to a report from News18 CricketNext, off-spinner Simon Harmer is experiencing a shoulder issue, while left-arm seamer Marco Jansen is receiving treatment for his own discomfort. Both players reportedly visited Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata, the same facility that treated India’s captain Shubman Gill, for medical evaluations.

While initial assessments have not classified either injury as “serious,” the team management is expected to keep a close watch on their conditions over the next 48 hours. With the IND vs SA 2nd Test set to commence on November 22 at the Barsapara Stadium, the clock is ticking for the visitors.

Harmer played a pivotal role in South Africa’s landmark victory, delivering one of the best overseas performances of his career. His impressive 8-wicket haul (4/30 and 4/21) dismantled India’s left-handed middle order and took full advantage of the rapidly deteriorating pitch at Eden Gardens. Bowling nearly 30 overs, Harmer demonstrated exceptional control, discipline, and tactical acumen that turned the match around.

With Guwahati anticipated to provide spin from Day 1, losing Harmer would be a significant blow for South Africa. In his absence, the team may have to depend on Senuran Muthusamy, although the experience gap is considerable.

Marco Jansen’s contribution in Kolkata was equally crucial. With figures of 3/25 and 2/15, he delivered sharp, incisive spells that broke through India’s defenses in both innings.

