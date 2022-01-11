IND vs SA: Believe it or not, Virat Kohli has hit just 5 sixes in last three years in Test cricket

Virat Kohli scored a gritty half-century in Cape Town on Tuesday in a crucial fixture for Team India. The Indian skipper came up top and delivered when his team needed him to. Kohli's half-century may not be very pleasing to the eye, but he showed excellent discipline and determination to keep things tight from his end, even as other batsmen continued to falter.

That being said, there is no hiding the fact that Kohli hasn't had his way with the bat for quite some time now. He has been struggling for runs, and his last century came more than two years ago in a day-night Test against Bangladesh in 2019.

Such has been his struggles that an incredible stat popped up on Twitter on Tuesday, which fans are having a hard time believing in.

In the 41st over of the Indian innings, Kohli pulled Kagiso Rabada to bring up Team India's first maximum of the game. However, that particular six was Virat Kohli's fifth maximum in Test cricket in three years!

A rare six for Virat Kohli in Tests!

Today his six at Cape Town is the only fifth in the last three years!

During the same period Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant have hit 31, 25 & 18 sixes respectively!#IndvSA #IndvsSA #SAvIND #INDvsSA — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 11, 2022

Yes, you read that right, the Indian skipper has only struck 5 sixes in three years in the longest format. This particular stat becomes all the more ridiculous when compared to Kohli's compatriots, who have scored at will during the same duration.

Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant have cleared the ropes 31, 25 and 18 times respectively.

Furthermore, even Umesh Yadav has scored more sixes than Virat Kohli and that too, Umesh required far lesser deliveries to outscore his skipper.

Umesh 11 sixes in 155 balls, Kohli 5 in 2568 balls! — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 11, 2022

While it may be hard to believe this stat from Kohli, there's no questioning the fact that the Men in Blue have benefitted from the 33-year-old's return to fitness in the series decider. At the time of writing, Kohli had scored 73 off 184 deliveries with India struggling at 205/7.