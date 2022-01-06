Search icon
IND vs SA: BCCI shares not-so-good news as rain plays spoilsport again on Day 4

BCCI shared a video of the Wanderers stadium, as rain began to drizzle and covers are now out on the venue.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 06, 2022, 03:22 PM IST

Not so good news for Indian cricket fans as the covers are out on Day 4, due to rain. The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg is under the clouds, and it's currently drizzling at the venue. 

With all to play for on Thursday, South Africa need just 122 runs with 8 wickets in hand, however, the play could be delayed due to rain. BCCI shared a video of the Wanderers stadium, with covers being brought upon to cover the pitch. 

Sharing the video on Twitter, BCCI wrote, "The Wanderers under a cloud cover at the moment, It is drizzling here on Day 4, We will be back with LIVE updates."

While there is no official word as to when the match will commence, however, the play was scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST. 

Later, BCCI did share another tweet on their handle, confirming the delay on Day 4. 

"Start of play on Day 4 has been delayed due to rain here at the Wanderers," read the tweet from BCCI, alongside a photo of the Wanderers Stadium, with covers over the pitch. 

Thankfully, the rain isn't pouring down too heavily, which means the match could resume once the drizzle stops. 

 

