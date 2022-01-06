IND vs SA: BCCI share not-so-good news as rain plays spoilsport again on Day 4

Not so good news for Indian cricket fans as the covers are out on Day 4, due to rain. The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg is under the clouds, and it's currently drizzling at the venue.

With all to play for on Thursday, South Africa need just 122 runs with 8 wickets in hand, however, the play could be delayed due to rain. BCCI shared a video of the Wanderers stadium, with covers being brought upon to cover the pitch.

Sharing the video on Twitter, BCCI wrote, "The Wanderers under a cloud cover at the moment, It is drizzling here on Day 4, We will be back with LIVE updates."

The Wanderers under a cloud cover at the moment



It is drizzling here on Day



We will be back with LIVE updates #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/62pKNpaLJ5 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2022

While there is no official word as to when the match will commence, however, play is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST, the latest update from BCCI does hint that there could be a slight delay on Day 4.

Thankfully, the rain isn't pouring down too heavily, which means the match could resume once the drizzle stops.

