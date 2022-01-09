IND vs SA: Ashish Nehra issues BOLD statement on Virat Kohli's absence in 2nd Test

After beating South Africa in a historic 113 run triumph in Centurion, the Indian cricket team looked on course to seal the three-match series in Johannesburg. They were dealt a big blow however when skipper Virat Kohli suffered an upper back spasm which ruled him out of the second game.

The Men in Blue have never won a Test series in South Africa, but their performance in the first Test gave the nation a glimmer of hope. The second Test match would end up being a reality check though. The Proteas defeated the visitors by 7 wickets and have levelled the series 1-1.

In the aftermath of India's defeat, many questioned whether Virat Kohli, if he was fit, could have had an impact on the match. Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra though feels that Kohli's presence wouldn't have had any impact on the match's outcome.

Nehra did, however, say that the Men in Blue definitely missed 'Virat Kohli the batsman' given India's struggles to post a big total on South African tracks so far.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Nehra opined on Virat Kohli's absence in the second test, he said, "When you talk about a player like Virat Kohli, there's always a buzz, if the result doesn't go your way, you do miss him. I feel India definitely missed Virat Kohli the batter. He always keeps up the intensity but I won't say the team's intensity was down. You could hear a few voices; Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah were constantly chirping. So, I won't say that if Kohli had played this (Johannesburg) match, India would've won."

In order to further back his claim, Nehra pointed out how Team India were bowled out for 36 against Australia in Adelaide in 2020. Kohli was a part of that game, and still, the Men in Blue suffered a big collapse, while Kohli missed the next match in Melbourne, and India ended up winning the subsequent game thanks to Ajinkya Rahane.

"If you look at the Adelaide Test (vs Australia), India were bowled out for 36 and Virat Kohli was there. Rahane scored a century in the next game and India won the game and also the series but Kohli wasn't there," added Nehra further.

With Virat Kohli expected to return for the series decider in Cape Town, India will hope to defeat the Proteas in the third Test, starting from January 11.