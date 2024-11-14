Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh emerged as the standout bowler, claiming three crucial wickets as India clinched a narrow win in the 3rd T20I.

India secured a thrilling 11-run victory over South Africa in Centurion, taking a 2-1 lead in the ongoing four-match T20I series. The final showdown will take place at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Young talent Tilak Varma showcased his prowess with the bat, notching up his debut international century against the Proteas. His exceptional innings propelled the Men In Blue to a formidable total of 219 runs.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh emerged as the standout bowler, claiming three crucial wickets as India clinched a narrow win in the 3rd T20I. With this performance, Arshdeep surpassed the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah to become India's leading wicket-taker among fast bowlers, boasting a total of 92 wickets. He now stands just four wickets away from matching Yuzvendra Chahal's record.

As the IPL 2025 auction approaches, Arshdeep's impressive bowling display is sure to attract attention and potentially spark a bidding war. Despite not being retained by Punjab Kings, there is speculation about whether they will use their Right to Match (RTM) card to secure his services once more.

Arshdeep's crucial dismissals of Ryan Rickelton, Heinrich Klaasen, and Marco Jansen, coupled with his composure in the final over, sealed the victory for India. Jansen's late onslaught, which saw him record the fastest T20I fifty against India, provided a tense moment, but ultimately fell short.

With the stage now set for an exhilarating finale in Johannesburg, cricket fans can look forward to an exciting conclusion to this closely contested series.

