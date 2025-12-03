IND vs SA: Aiden Markram's century, Breetzke-Brevis fifties power South Africa to 4-wicket against India; level series 1-1

A century from Aiden Markram and fifties by Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis powered South Africa to a 4-wicket victory over India in the IND vs SA clash. Chasing with confidence, South Africa leveled the series at 1–1 after steady batting and composed partnerships overcame India’s bowling.

A sensational century from Aiden Markram, along with impactful half-centuries from young talents Matthew Breetzke and Dewald Brevis, propelled South Africa to a thrilling four-wicket victory over India in the second One-Day International. This win at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium levels the three-match series at 1-1, setting the stage for an exciting decider.

In pursuit of a daunting target of 359 runs, established by India through centuries from Virat Kohli (102) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (105), the Proteas' innings was anchored by a remarkable 110-run performance from Markram. The captain laid a solid foundation following the early dismissal of Quinton de Kock, forming a vital 100-run partnership with Temba Bavuma (46) before ramping up the scoring.

The South African middle-order ensured that the challenging target remained attainable. Young opener Matthew Breetzke played a crucial role with a significant 55 runs, while the talented Dewald Brevis dazzled with an explosive 68 off just 44 balls. Brevis's aggressive batting featured a barrage of boundaries and sixes, effectively reducing the required run rate in the final 15 overs.

Although the Indian bowlers made a late push with a flurry of wickets, including the pivotal dismissal of Markram by Harshit Rana, Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch maintained their composure to guide South Africa to victory with three balls remaining. This remarkable win stands out as one of South Africa's most memorable run-chases in India, keeping the series alive and showcasing the strength of their batting lineup.

Also read| IND vs SA: Virat Kohli scripts new milestone with 84th international century, extends record for most back-to-back ODI hundreds