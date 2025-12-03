FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

What is Bharat Taxi? Govt launches ride-hailing service to take on Ola, Uber in THESE cities; check key details

Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli's 53rd ODI century in losing cause against South Africa, see viral post

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Putin's BIG warning to Europe

Delhi man used ChatGPT to trap scammer who then pleaded for mercy, here's how

Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar evicted from Salman Khan's show just before Grand Finale? Top 5 contestants are...

What is Mumbai’s Orange Gate to Marine Drive Tunnel Project? To connect residents to Navi Mumbai international airport, check details

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh, Rishab Shetty; most popular Indian star of 2025 is debutant...

IND vs SA: Aiden Markram's century, Breetzke-Brevis fifties power South Africa to 4-wicket against India; level series 1-1

Meet Aryan Mittal, who secured record breaking package of Rs 3.40 crore, holds dual-degree in...; not from IIT, IIM

'India must break...': Former Bangladesh Army general's shocking comments amid strained ties

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli's 53rd ODI century in losing cause against South Africa, see viral post

Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli's 53rd ODI century against South Africa

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Putin's BIG warning to Europe

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Putin's BIG warning to Europe

Delhi man used ChatGPT to trap scammer who then pleaded for mercy, here's how

Delhi man used ChatGPT to trap scammer who then pleaded for mercy, here's how

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Stebin Ben-Nupur Sanon wedding: Fans excited as singer known for hits like ‘Sahiba’ and ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’ makes headlines

Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon wedding rumours: Fans excited singer known for hits

What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of South Indian Dal, Sabji, Vada; SEE PICS

What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of

Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See STRIKING pics

Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs SA: Aiden Markram's century, Breetzke-Brevis fifties power South Africa to 4-wicket against India; level series 1-1

A century from Aiden Markram and fifties by Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis powered South Africa to a 4-wicket victory over India in the IND vs SA clash. Chasing with confidence, South Africa leveled the series at 1–1 after steady batting and composed partnerships overcame India’s bowling.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 03, 2025, 10:20 PM IST

IND vs SA: Aiden Markram's century, Breetzke-Brevis fifties power South Africa to 4-wicket against India; level series 1-1
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A sensational century from Aiden Markram, along with impactful half-centuries from young talents Matthew Breetzke and Dewald Brevis, propelled South Africa to a thrilling four-wicket victory over India in the second One-Day International. This win at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium levels the three-match series at 1-1, setting the stage for an exciting decider.

In pursuit of a daunting target of 359 runs, established by India through centuries from Virat Kohli (102) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (105), the Proteas' innings was anchored by a remarkable 110-run performance from Markram. The captain laid a solid foundation following the early dismissal of Quinton de Kock, forming a vital 100-run partnership with Temba Bavuma (46) before ramping up the scoring.

The South African middle-order ensured that the challenging target remained attainable. Young opener Matthew Breetzke played a crucial role with a significant 55 runs, while the talented Dewald Brevis dazzled with an explosive 68 off just 44 balls. Brevis's aggressive batting featured a barrage of boundaries and sixes, effectively reducing the required run rate in the final 15 overs.

Although the Indian bowlers made a late push with a flurry of wickets, including the pivotal dismissal of Markram by Harshit Rana, Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch maintained their composure to guide South Africa to victory with three balls remaining. This remarkable win stands out as one of South Africa's most memorable run-chases in India, keeping the series alive and showcasing the strength of their batting lineup.

Also read| IND vs SA: Virat Kohli scripts new milestone with 84th international century, extends record for most back-to-back ODI hundreds

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli's 53rd ODI century in losing cause against South Africa, see viral post
Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli's 53rd ODI century against South Africa
DNA TV Show: Analysis of Putin's BIG warning to Europe
DNA TV Show: Analysis of Putin's BIG warning to Europe
Delhi man used ChatGPT to trap scammer who then pleaded for mercy, here's how
Delhi man used ChatGPT to trap scammer who then pleaded for mercy, here's how
Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar evicted from Salman Khan's show just before Grand Finale? Top 5 contestants are...
Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar evicted just before Grand Finale? Top 5 are..
What is Mumbai’s Orange Gate to Marine Drive Tunnel Project? To connect residents to Navi Mumbai international airport, check details
What is Mumbai’s Orange Gate to Marine Drive Tunnel Project? To connect resident
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Stebin Ben-Nupur Sanon wedding: Fans excited as singer known for hits like ‘Sahiba’ and ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’ makes headlines
Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon wedding rumours: Fans excited singer known for hits
What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of South Indian Dal, Sabji, Vada; SEE PICS
What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of
Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See STRIKING pics
Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See
Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi and Bengali films
Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement