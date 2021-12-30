IND vs SA: Aakash Chopra lauds Mohd Shami, calls him 'best in the world'

Former Indian opener turned commentator Aakash Chopra feels Mohammed Shami is among the 'Best' in the world at this point. Shami, whose fifer helped India restrict South Africa to 197 in their first innings, came up with another brilliant spell in the second innings.

Overall, he took eight wickets across the two innings and wreaked havoc over the Proteas batsmen. Aakash Chopra was hence quick to heap praise on Shami, was also comparing him to legends such as James Anderson and Dale Steyn.

Speaking on his latest youtube video, Aakash had nothing but words full of praise for Shami.

"Mohammed Shami’s wrist position isn’t the best in the world? I think it is”, he said. I have seen many players. About wrist position, what I am trying to say is, that means that the seam won’t wobble. I mean, what a bowler!", he said.

Chopra further added, "His wrist sends such amazing deliveries. We have seen everyone’s wrist getting bad at one point or other. Even the great Dale Steyn and even Jimmy Anderson. But for Shami, I have never seen his wrist go bad. His backspin is very beautiful. Mohammed Shami is one of the finest at this point of time."

The cricket analyst further said that despite Shami not having played Test match for quite some time, he did not like rusty even a single bit against South Africa. It seems as if Shami was never out of match practice, despite not having played international cricket since the T20 World Cup.

"About South Africa’s bowlers, we are talking that they are little bit cold as they haven’t played cricket for quite some time and weren’t getting line or length. Even Shami hasn’t played since the T20 World Cup. The last Test match against England, he played. Whenever he bowls, he delivers at the kind of spot where batters think should they play it or leave it," concluded Chopra.