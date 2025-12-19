FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

IND vs SA 5th T20I: Will fog affect India vs South Africa match in Ahmedabad after Lucknow washout? Check today's weather forecast

After the Lucknow washout, attention shifts to Ahmedabad as India face South Africa in the 5th T20I. Will fog or weather conditions affect play at the Narendra Modi Stadium? Here’s the complete weather forecast, visibility update, and match-day outlook.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 19, 2025, 03:49 PM IST

Following the cancellation of the fourth T20 match between India and South Africa due to heavy fog in Lucknow, attention has now turned to Ahmedabad, where the series' fifth and final T20I is set to take place on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The washout in Lucknow at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium left fans disheartened and raised concerns about how winter weather is impacting international cricket in northern India.

As fog and pollution become increasingly prevalent during this season, the weather has once again emerged as a significant topic of discussion ahead of this crucial series decider.

India currently holds a 2–1 lead in the five-match T20I series, meaning the hosts cannot lose the series even if the final match is affected. However, South Africa will be eager to equalize the series with a victory in Ahmedabad and conclude their tour on a high note.

Ahmedabad weather forecast

In contrast to Lucknow, the weather conditions in Ahmedabad seem much more favorable. The city has enjoyed clear skies and bright sunshine since the morning, with no indications of fog or haze that could impair visibility. Based on the current situation, there is no risk of fog delaying the toss or the match's commencement.

Local weather officials are anticipated to provide a more detailed update after noon, but initial indications suggest that the match will start on schedule.

The weather during the match is expected to be nearly ideal for cricket, with temperatures likely ranging from 15°C to 30°C, and no predictions of rain or fog. Light winds may be present, and dew could become a significant factor in the second innings, potentially benefiting the team batting second.

Overall, Ahmedabad presents much more favorable conditions compared to Lucknow. The Narendra Modi Stadium, recognized for its expansive outfield, high-quality pitch, and excellent lighting, typically ensures the smooth running of matches.

While fog continues to disrupt several cities in northern India, Ahmedabad's stable weather has provided a welcome relief. All indications suggest a complete, uninterrupted fifth T20I, paving the way for an exhilarating conclusion to the series.

