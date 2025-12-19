IND vs SA 5th T20I: Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakaravarthy star as India beat South Africa by 30 runs; win series 3-1

India sealed the five-match T20I series 3–1 with a convincing 30-run win over South Africa in the 5th T20I. Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya starred with the bat, while Varun Chakaravarthy’s incisive bowling sealed a dominant all-round performance for India.

Under the bright lights at Narendra Modi Stadium, the Indian cricket team wrapped up 2025 in style, beating South Africa by 30 runs in the fifth and final T20I. That win locked in a 3-1 series victory for Suryakumar Yadav’s squad, thanks to explosive fifties from Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya and a bowling clinic from Varun Chakaravarthy.

Put in to bat first, India’s openers, Sanju Samson (37) and Abhishek Sharma (34), wasted no time, smashing their way to 63 runs in the powerplay. But the real fireworks started when Hardik Pandya joined Tilak Varma. Pandya just tore into the bowling. He hit his half-century in only 16 balls—his fastest ever, and the second-quickest by an Indian in T20Is, just behind Yuvraj Singh’s famous 12-ball effort. Tilak Varma, on the other hand, seemed to have South Africa’s number again, holding things together while still punishing the bowlers for a fierce 73 off 42.

The two put together a 105-run stand in just 44 balls, blasting India to a giant total of 231/5. Fans in Ahmedabad got their money’s worth, watching them hammer 10 sixes between them—including one Pandya shot that even made Gautam Gambhir in the stands sit up and take notice.

South Africa didn’t back down. Quinton de Kock, their veteran opener, came out swinging and reached a smooth fifty, giving Indian pacers a headache from ball one. At 67 without loss after six overs, South Africa looked on track for a record chase.

Then Varun Chakaravarthy happened. India’s "Mystery Spinner" flipped the script, ripping through South Africa’s batting with four wickets. He broke the opening partnership and then tore into the middle order, grabbing Aiden Markram’s wicket for good measure. Chakaravarthy’s 4 for 29 absolutely strangled the chase, with South African batters struggling to read him on a pitch that started to grip.

Dewald Brevis and Corbin Bosch put up a fight at the end, but Jasprit Bumrah’s pinpoint yorkers in the final overs shut the door. South Africa finished at 201 for 8.

A 3-1 series win sends a strong message for India heading into the new year. Sure, Suryakumar Yadav’s own runs have dried up a bit, but with Tilak Varma turning into a match-winner and Hardik Pandya back to his finishing best, the selectors have every reason to feel good with the T20 World Cup on the horizon.

Also read| Watch: Hardik Pandya blows flying kisses to girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after smashing India's second-fastest T20I fifty