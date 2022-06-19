IND vs SA 5th T20I: Rishabh Pant loses 5th toss in a row, South Africa make 3 changes

IND vs SA 5th T20I toss update

Team India skipper Rishabh Pant has now lost five tosses in a row in the ongoing five-match T20I series.

Pant lost the toss once again in the fifth T20I at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma was ruled out of the fifth T20I.

In his place, Keshav Maharaj walked out for the toss, but lady luck stayed with the Proteas, as Maharaj won the toss and chose to bowl first.

South Africa made three changes with Tristan Stubbs, Reeza Hendricks and Kagisio Rabada coming in place of Bavuma, Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen.

India remained unchanged for the series decider with the series currently evenly poised at 2-2.

The Proteas had won the first two contests in Delhi and Cuttack, but India responded really well by taking the next two games and they will be hoping to win the final contest as well to seal the series.

Here's how the two teams are lining up:

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.