IND vs SA 5th T20I: When will match resume? Will there be reduction in overs?

As rain started to pour just after the toss during the fifth T20I between India and South Africa, here's an update on when match will resume.

The series finale between India and South Africa at Bengaluru was expected to receive some rain and indeed the rain gods decided to take centre stage during the game.

As rain played spoilsport during the fifth T20I between India and South Africa, there's an update from M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The first ball will be bowled at 7:50 pm, and the match has been reduced to 19 overs per side.

The play did begin as expected, however, only 21 balls could be bowled before play was halted because of yet another drizzle.

Update from Bengaluru



The rain has STOPPED & the covers are coming OFF!





The rain has STOPPED & the covers are coming OFF!

Innings break duration: 10 Mins

Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad opened for India as South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Kishan looked to go after the Proteas bowlers from the get-go as he struck two big hits in the first over itself, but his quickfire start was halted by Lungi Ngidi who got the better of Indian opener after he had scored just 15 runs.

His partner-in-crime, Ruturaj Gaikwad took a more careful approach but Ngidi had other plans as he removed Gaikwad after 10 runs to send the alarm bells ringing for India.

The Men in Blue were reduced to 28/2 after 3.3 when another shower forced the match into a halt, which could be a blessing in disguise for India as they can use the enforced break to plan how to build some momentum in the series decider.