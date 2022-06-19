IND vs SA 5th T20I: When will match resume? Will there be reduction in overs?

Headlines

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

Viral video: Fearless man kisses massive king cobra on head, netizens react

Delhi's flood news: Noida, Greater Noida schools closed; 4 shelters, 8 medical teams at service

Ratan Tata’s dream car reborn with futuristic looks, SRK Designs’ Tata Nano concept

Yamuna flooding in Delhi: Water flows back towards city, reaches near Supreme Court, water shortage looming

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

Delhi floods live updates: City grapples with water-logging, traffic jams as Yamuna crosses danger mark

9 Hit Bollywood films directed by South directors

8 Bollywood actresses who played powerful lawyers on screen

Mount Kailash to Angkor Wat: 10 Divine Hindu heritage sites outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

BTS V and his rumored girlfriend BLACKPINK Jennie to make Cannes 2023 debut

DNA: A 'reality' test of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur

Wrestlers Protest: Delhi Police imposes Section 144 at Jantar Mantar

Hollywood actors join writers in mega strike, will picket studios; here's all you need to know

These three superstars rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Farhan Akhtar

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

HomeCricket

cricket

IND vs SA 5th T20I: When will match resume? Will there be reduction in overs?

As rain started to pour just after the toss during the fifth T20I between India and South Africa, here's an update on when match will resume.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 01:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The series finale between India and South Africa at Bengaluru was expected to receive some rain and indeed the rain gods decided to take centre stage during the game. 

As rain played spoilsport during the fifth T20I between India and South Africa, there's an update from M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The first ball will be bowled at  7:50 pm, and the match has been reduced to 19 overs per side. 

The play did begin as expected, however, only 21 balls could be bowled before play was halted because of yet another drizzle. 

READ| IND vs SA 5th T20I: 'Typical Bengaluru scenario' - Netizens unhappy as rain interrupts play

Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad opened for India as South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl first. 

Kishan looked to go after the Proteas bowlers from the get-go as he struck two big hits in the first over itself,  but his quickfire start was halted by Lungi Ngidi who got the better of Indian opener after he had scored just 15 runs. 

READ| IND vs SA: 'Unleash Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh' - Unhappy netizens sympathetic for IPL heroes

His partner-in-crime, Ruturaj Gaikwad took a more careful approach but Ngidi had other plans as he removed Gaikwad after 10 runs to send the alarm bells ringing for India. 

The Men in Blue were reduced to 28/2 after 3.3 when another shower forced the match into a halt, which could be a blessing in disguise for India as they can use the enforced break to plan how to build some momentum in the series decider. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Mohammed Siraj executes spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood

Weight loss: Meet Gary Lu, roadies 19 contestant who went from 94 kg to 75 kg

Netflix now allows you to transfer your history, list, settings and more to another existing account

Mukesh Ambani's badi bahu Shloka Mehta poses with Orry in viral photo; check out whopping prices of their outfits

Who was Vijay Kumar Singh, BJP leader who died in Patna lathicharge incident? Why Bihar govt is under fire

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE