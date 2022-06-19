IND vs SA 5th T20I: Match in Bengaluru gets washed out, series ends in a tie

India vs South Africa 5th T20I gets washed out, series ends 2-2

South Africa and India shared the spoils as the series-deciding fifth and final T20I was washed out at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The match had gotten delayed after toss due to a rain delay, but ultimately India did a get a chance to bat.

However, with only 21 balls being bowled rain returned to play spoilsport once again, and due to the persistent showers, the match was declared washed out and the series ended 2-2.

After being put into bat, a steady downpour delayed the game by 50 minutes. It started raining just when the game was about to start.

The curtailed match did start at 7:50 PM but was called off after only 16 minutes of play in which India managed 28 runs for the loss of two wickets.

Lungi Ngidi got both the wickets of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad with a couple of slower deliveries.

Kishan hit two sixes off Keshav Maharaj's opening over but was undone by a loopy slower delivery from Ngidi as he committed to the shot early and played all over it.

Gaikwad also failed to pick up a slower delivery and was holed out at mid-on before the heavens opened up again to stop the series decider.

Update



Play has heen officially called off.



The fifth & final @Paytm #INDvSA T20I has been abandoned due to rain. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/tQWmfaK3SV — BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2022

While fans expected that the rain gods wouldn't be so relentless, the match had to be called off and India and South Africa couldn't be separated after all.

This means that the Men in Blue are still looking for a series against South Africa at home who are undefeated in the subcontinent since 2010.

That being said, Team India can still be proud of their efforts, especially in the past two games, with the attention now turning to India's next assignment versus Ireland, the two-match T20I series begins from June 26, Sunday.

With inputs from PTI