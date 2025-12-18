FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
IND vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?

IND vs SA 5th T20I live streaming guide: Get full details on when and where to watch India vs South Africa’s fourth T20I live on TV and online. Check match timings, broadcast channels, digital streaming platforms and all viewing options for cricket fans.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 18, 2025, 05:56 PM IST

IND vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?
India is currently ahead 2-1 in the 5-match T20I series against South Africa and will aim to clinch the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad this Friday. This victory would mark India’s 14th straight T20I series triumph. Both teams enter this match following a rather disappointing and somewhat strange cancellation of the 4th T20I due to heavy fog in Lucknow. The teams were ready to play, but the toss never occurred, as officials decided to let the clock run down to 9:45 PM IST before calling off the match, even as the fog thickened. This abandonment dashed South Africa's hopes of winning the series, but they still have a chance to level it if they secure a win in Ahmedabad.

As was the case prior to the fourth T20I, all eyes will be on India’s captain, Suryakumar Yadav, who has struggled with his form lately but remains crucial due to his leadership, with India winning over 80% of matches under his captaincy. With the T20 World Cup approaching early next year, the Men in Blue will be eager for their captain to regain his batting prowess.

Match Details

India vs South Africa, 5th T20I

Date & Time: December 19, 7:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Streaming Details 

Star Sports holds the broadcasting rights for the IND vs SA T20I series in India. The upcoming match will be aired on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Tamil, Star Sports 2 Telugu, and Star Sports 2 Kannada. Additionally, the live stream will be accessible via the Jio Hotstar app and website. Scheduled for December 19, the match will commence at 7:00 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Squads 

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, Tony de Zorzi, Lutho Sipamla, Kwena Maphaka 

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah

Also read| Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to feature in overseas T20 leagues? IPL chairman Arun Dhumal breaks silence

