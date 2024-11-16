Tilak scored an unbeaten 120 runs off 47 balls, while Samson contributed an unbeaten 109 runs off 56 balls.

Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma delivered standout performances with their respective centuries, leading India to a commanding 135-run victory over South Africa in the fourth and final T20I at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. This victory secured a series win for India, with a final score of 3-1.

Winning the toss, visiting captain Suryakumar Yadav chose to bat first against the Proteas. The highlight of India's innings was the exceptional partnership between Tilak and Samson. Tilak scored an unbeaten 120 runs off 47 balls, while Samson contributed an unbeaten 109 runs off 56 balls. Together, they set a new record for the second-wicket partnership in T20I cricket, scoring 210 runs off just 86 balls. Samson also made history by becoming the first batter to score three centuries in a calendar year in T20I cricket.

The match was marked by several record-breaking moments. Despite facing a daunting target of 284 runs, South Africa struggled and were ultimately bowled out for 148 runs in 18.2 overs.

Overall, India's dominant performance showcased their strength and skill on the field, securing a well-deserved series victory over South Africa.

