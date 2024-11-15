In the final T20I against South Africa, Sanju Samson scored 109 runs from 56 balls, marking the third century of his career.

India is currently facing off against South Africa in the final T20I of the four-match series at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. All eyes are on Sanju Samson as India seeks their second series victory on South African soil. After scoring two consecutive ducks in the last two games, the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter has made a remarkable comeback by scoring his second hundred of the series. With this impressive innings, Samson has set a new world record, becoming the first player in history to achieve this feat.

In the final T20I against South Africa, Sanju Samson scored 109 runs from 56 balls, marking the third century of his career. He has now become the first wicketkeeper to hit three centuries in T20Is, surpassing England's Phil Salt who has two tons to his name. Samson and Salt are the only two wicketkeepers to have achieved this milestone in T20I history.

Furthermore, Sanju Samson joins Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav as the third Indian player to score three centuries for India in T20Is. He is also the first player ever to hit three centuries in T20Is in a single calendar year and the first batter to score multiple centuries in a T20I bilateral series.

This century also marks Samson's fourth T20I fifty-plus score, making him the Indian wicketkeeper-batter with the most fifty-plus scores in T20I history.

In the fourth T20I against South Africa, India displayed a remarkable run-scoring performance, posting an impressive 283/1 with boundaries and sixes flowing freely. Sanju Samson's century, along with Tilak Varma's consecutive ton, made history as the first time two batters from a full-member nation scored centuries in the same T20I.

