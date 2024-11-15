India will face South Africa in the final T20I of the series at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

South Africa and India are gearing up to face off in the fourth and final T20I of their current series. The match will take place at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday, November 15. India has emerged victorious in the first and third T20Is, while South Africa claimed the win in the second T20I.

As India holds the upper hand heading into the final T20I, they aim to secure another win and clinch the series. Conversely, the Proteas are determined to level the series and finish with a 2-2 scoreline. The stage is set for an intense battle between these two cricketing powerhouses.

Live Streaming Details

The much-anticipated IND vs SA T20I series will be broadcast live on Sports 18-1 and Sports 18-2 channels in India. Fans can also watch the exciting matches for free via live streaming on JioCinema.

Pitch Report

The Wanderers Stadium is renowned for its excellent batting conditions. This high-scoring venue has witnessed some remarkable totals, including the highest ODI chase in history. The pitch at this stadium provides minimal assistance to bowlers, allowing batters to confidently hit through the line without hesitation. It is no wonder that The Wanderers Stadium is considered a dream venue for teams looking to chase down big totals.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Friday evening in Johannesburg predicts scattered thunderstorms. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 22°C, with a 50% chance of rain in the evening. Humidity levels are forecasted to be around 47%, accompanied by a moderate wind speed of approximately 11 km/h.

Predicted playing XIs

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh , Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy

