IND vs SA 4th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?

IND vs SA 4th T20I live streaming guide: Get full details on when and where to watch India vs South Africa’s fourth T20I live on TV and online. Check match timings, broadcast channels, digital streaming platforms and all viewing options for cricket fans.

The T20 carnival is in full swing in India as the Men in Blue face off against South Africa in the current five-match T20I series. After securing a vital 2-1 lead at the stunning Dharamsala on Sunday, India now travels to Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state. In the state capital, Lucknow, the Ekana Stadium is set to host the fourth T20I on Wednesday, December 17. This match will take place just a day after the highly anticipated IPL 2026 mini auction.

Despite the struggling batting performances of Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill impacting the team's momentum, a large turnout is expected from fans in Lucknow. The excitement in the city is palpable, with the cheapest tickets priced at Rs 500 already sold out.

India aims to replicate what was nearly a flawless display in the last T20I and secure another series victory in this format, maintaining their impeccable record since the 2024 T20 World Cup. On the other hand, South Africa will be looking to recover after a disappointing outing with both bat and ball in the previous T20I, which ended in a seven-wicket defeat for them.

The only silver lining for the Proteas from that match was their fielding, as the South African players managed to take a couple of well-executed catches, helping them salvage some dignity.

Match Details

India vs South Africa, 4th T20I

Date & Time: December 17, 7:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Live Streaming Details

Star Sports holds the broadcasting rights for the IND vs SA T20I series in India. The upcoming match will be aired on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Tamil, Star Sports 2 Telugu, and Star Sports 2 Kannada. Additionally, the live stream will be accessible via the Jio Hotstar app and website. Scheduled for December 17, the match will commence at 7:00 PM IST at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Squads

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, Tony de Zorzi, Lutho Sipamla, Kwena Maphaka

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah

