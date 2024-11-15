IND vs SA Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for 4th T20I between South Africa and India.

Tilak Varma's scorching century propelled India to a commanding 2-1 lead in the four-match T20I series against South Africa. With this victory, South Africa now faces an uphill battle to salvage the series.

The final showdown of the T20I series is scheduled for November 15th at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. India displayed remarkable composure in the third game, securing a thrilling victory.

Despite South Africa having opportunities, their top order once again failed to deliver. India, on the other hand, is riding high on confidence with impressive performances from Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma at the top of the order.

Match Details

South Africa vs India, 4th T20I

Date & Time: Nov 15, 05:00 PM LOCAL/ 8:30 PM IST

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Gerald Coetzee

IND vs SA My Dream11 Team

Heinrich Klaasen, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Marco Jansen, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Gerald Coetzee

Also read| Flying ants, toxic smog, eclipse: Weirdest incidents that stopped cricket matches