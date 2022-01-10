IND vs SA 3rd Test Dream11 prediction: Best picks for South Africa vs India match in Cape Town

Team India will square off against South Africa in the series decider from Tuesday onwards, as both teams will hope to win the first series of 2022. For Team India, there's a lot at stake, this is the final frontier that they have yet to conquer, and they will hope to register a win at Cape Town, something they've not achieved so far.

However, with the return of skipper Virat Kohli, the Men in Blue will have their sights firmly set on rewriting the history books. Team India however will not be able to call upon the services of Mohammed Siraj who picked up a hamstring injury in Johannesburg and is yet to regain full fitness.

South Africa meanwhile made a roaring comeback into this series and looked very focused under skipper Dean Elgar, who led his side, from the front. The Proteas will hope for a similar gutsy performance when both these teams take to the field in Cape Town.

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Dean Elgar (c), KL Rahul, Temba Bavuma

All-rounders: Wiaan Mulder

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami (vc), Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder/Duanne Olivier, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

India: Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma/Umesh Yadav

Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal, Dean Elgar (c), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Mohammed Shami (vc), Jasprit Bumrah, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada.

India vs South Africa Match Details

The match begins at 02:00 PM IST and will take place at the Newlands Cricket Ground, in Cape Town on Tuesday, January 11. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Sarel Erwee, Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Glenton Stuurman, Sisanda Magala, Duanne Olivier.

India: Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Priyank Panchal, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj