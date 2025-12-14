IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing today’s match against South Africa in Dharamshala?

Jasprit Bumrah will not be participating in the 3rd T20I match against South Africa. During the toss, India captain Suryakumar Yadav explained the reason for Bumrah's absence. Additionally, Axar Patel is also unavailable for the third T20I.

India will be missing Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel for the third T20I against South Africa in Dharamsala. Bumrah serves as India's leading pacer, while Axar plays a vital role as an all-rounder in the T20I squad. During the toss, India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav explained their absence from the playing XI. Bumrah is not participating in this match due to personal matters, and Axar is feeling unwell.

"We’re going to bowl first. It’s been a good wicket all weekend and I don’t think it’ll change much, but there is a little bit of dew already and we feel it might get heavier later on. So, we’re happy to bowl first. It’s a wonderful place, wonderful people, and a fantastic ground. Hopefully when we bat and bowl, we can give everyone some good entertainment. Every game is important. The way they played in the second game showed the beauty of this sport. What matters most is how you come back, and that’s what we want to do tonight, play our best game, enjoy ourselves, and be fearless. If we stay switched on for all three hours, that will be key for us. It looks like a good pitch. We’ve made two forced changes. Axar Patel misses out as he’s unwell, and Jasprit Bumrah misses out due to personal reasons back home. Harshit Rana comes in, and Kuldeep Yadav comes in," Suryakumar Yadav said after winning the toss.

Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav have been included in the playing XI, marking their first appearances in this series. Unfortunately, Sanju Samson has once again been left out. The wicketkeeper-batsman lost his spot to Jitesh Sharma during the tour of Australia and has not returned to the playing XI since then.

Shubman Gill, who has faced challenges in both T20Is thus far, remains in the final XI. He currently holds the position of vice-captain for the T20I team. India won the toss and chose to bowl first.

South Africa has made three adjustments to their playing XI. "Very cold conditions, so a bit different from Johannesburg at this time of year. But it’s a beautiful venue and it looks like a wicket that could get better as the game goes on. It was a good response. We were well below the mark in the first game, so it was pleasing to see how everyone came back. Tonight is about backing that up and being consistent, which is always a challenge we look forward to. It does look nice. We’ll assess the first couple of overs and then take it on from there. Hopefully we can bat well again and put a competitive score on the board. Have been lucky to play here a few times, day games, night games, it always has a different feel. The boys are keen to put on a show. We’ve made three changes: Miller, Linde, Sipamla are out. Bosch, Nortje, Stubbs are in," stated SA captain Aiden Markram.

IND vs SA playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman

Also read| India crush Pakistan by 90 runs in U19 Asia Cup clash as 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi steals spotlight