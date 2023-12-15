IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: SKY, Kuldeep Yadav shine as India thrash South Africa by 106 runs to draw series 1-1

Kuldeep scalped five wickets as India beat South Africa by 106 runs.

India defeated South Africa by 106 runs in the thrilling third T20I on Thursday (Dec. 14), concluding the three-match series with a 1-1 scoreline. After the first match was washed out, South Africa emerged victorious in the second T20I.

However, their hopes were dashed as they failed to chase down India's formidable total of 202 runs in Johannesburg. The triumph for India was masterfully orchestrated by their captain, Suryakumar Yadav, who notched up a remarkable century, and the exceptional performance of Kuldeep Yadav, who claimed a five-wicket haul.

In addition to Kuldeep's brilliance, Ravindra Jadeja also showcased his skills by taking two crucial wickets. Prior to this, Suryakumar Yadav's scintillating knock of 100 runs propelled India to a commanding total of 201/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Mukesh Kumar and Arshdeep Singh each took a wicket during the match. On the other hand, David Miller emerged as the highest scorer for South Africa, achieving a remarkable 35 runs off just 25 balls.

Brief Scores: India: 201 for 7 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 100, Yashasvi Jaiswal 60; Keshav Maharaj 2/26, Lizaad Williams 2/46).

South Africa: 95 all out in 13.5 overs (David Miller 35; Kuldeep Yadav 5/17, Ravindra Jadeja 2/25).

