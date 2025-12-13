IND vs SA 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?

IND vs SA 3rd T20I live streaming guide: Get full details on when and where to watch India vs South Africa’s third T20I live on TV and online. Check match timings, broadcast channels, digital streaming platforms and all viewing options for cricket fans.

The five-match T20I series between India and South Africa stands at an even 1-1 after two distinctly different matches. India kicked off the series with a powerful performance, achieving a convincing victory in the first match held in Cuttack. Hardik Pandya shone brightly with an all-round display, scoring an impressive unbeaten 59 off just 28 balls, which propelled India to a total of 175/6. In reply, South Africa faced a shocking downfall, getting bowled out for a mere 74 runs, marking their lowest score in T20I history. India clinched a remarkable 101-run win, with contributions from every bowler in taking wickets.

South Africa made a strong comeback in the second T20I at Mullanpur. Quinton de Kock spearheaded the innings with a brilliant 90 runs off 46 balls, leading the visitors to a formidable score of 213/4. India’s response faltered early as they lost crucial wickets. Although Tilak Varma fought back with a resilient 62, Ottniel Baartman’s outstanding bowling performance of 4/24 ensured South Africa bowled India out for 162, achieving a 51-run victory and leveling the series.

With the series now tied, all eyes are on the eagerly awaited third T20I at the scenic Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala, where both teams will be keen to seize the advantage and take the lead.

Match Details

India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Date & Time: December 14, 7:00 PM LOCAL

Live Streaming Details

Where is the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match taking place?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

When is India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match taking place?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be played on Sunday (December 14).

What time will the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match start?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will start at 7:00 pm IST. Toss will take place at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to catch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match?

The live streaming of the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be available on the JioHotstar app.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (C), Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock (WK), Donovan Ferreira (WK), Tristan Stubbs, Ottneil Baartman, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.

