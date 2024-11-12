IND vs SA Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for 3rd T20I between South Africa and India.

After suffering a loss in the opening match, South Africa bounced back on Sunday with a thrilling three-wicket victory over India in the second T20I, leveling the series at 1-1. The teams will now face off in the third match, which is scheduled for November 13, Wednesday, at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The upcoming encounter promises to be a crucial match as both sides look to take control of the series.

The second T20I delivered a thrilling, nail-biting finish, with South African star batter Tristan Stubbs playing a key role in guiding his team to victory in a low-scoring encounter. Facing the T20 World Cup champions, India, Stubbs' composed performance (47* off 41) under pressure helped South Africa chase down the target, securing a crucial three-wicket win and leveling the series at 1-1. The match was a testament to Stubbs' rising stature in the game, as he steered his side to an important win in a tense and closely contested battle.

Match Details

South Africa vs India, 3rd T20I

Date & Time: Nov 13, 04:00 PM LOCAL (7:30 PM IST)

Venue: SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Centurion, Gauteng

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Sanju Samson, Ryan Rickelton

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Verma

All-rounders: Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, Gerald Coetzee

SA vs IND My Dream11 Team

Sanju Samson, Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Verma, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Gerald Coetzee

