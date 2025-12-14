IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma, bowlers shine as India beat South Africa by 7 wickets in Dharamshala; take 2–1 series lead

India surged ahead in the five-match series after a dominant display in the IND vs SA 3rd T20I at Dharamshala. Abhishek Sharma starred with the bat while the bowlers delivered a collective effort as India defeated South Africa by seven wickets to take a 2–1 series lead.

Right from the start, India’s bowlers were on the money. Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and chose to field, and the pacers wasted no time. South Africa’s top order just crumbled—suddenly they were 7 for 3 after barely three overs. Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana both grabbed two wickets in the powerplay, setting the tone early. Then the spinners took over. Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav (celebrating his birthday, no less) chipped in with two wickets each, never letting the pressure drop. Aiden Markram fought back with a gutsy 61 off 46 balls, but honestly, he was fighting alone. South Africa only managed 117 runs in the full 20 overs. Hardik Pandya also hit a personal milestone, picking up his 100th T20I wicket.

Chasing 118 felt pretty straightforward. Abhishek Sharma came out swinging, smashing 35 off just 18 balls and putting the chase on fast forward. Alongside Shubman Gill’s 28, India raced to 68 for 1 by the end of the Powerplay. Basically, the game was done right there.

There was a little wobble in the middle—both Abhishek and Suryakumar fell cheaply, which slowed things a bit. But Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube didn’t mess around. Dube finished it off in style, hitting 10 off 4 balls, and India cruised home with 7 wickets to spare.

