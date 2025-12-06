IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal's century, Rohit-Kohli fifties power India to 9-wicket win over South Africa; win series 2-1

India produced a dominant performance in the 3rd ODI as Yashasvi Jaiswal’s brilliant century, along with composed fifties from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, powered the team to a commanding 9-wicket win over South Africa as India sealed the series 2-1 in style.

India achieved a commanding nine-wicket win against South Africa in the exciting third and final ODI at the ACA-VDCA Stadium, securing the three-match series 2-1. The chase was orchestrated by a remarkable maiden ODI century from the young talent Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was well-supported by significant fifties from the experienced pair, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

In pursuit of a target of 271, India's innings was anchored by an impressive 155-run opening partnership between Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma. Rohit took the initiative early, scoring a smooth 75 off 73 balls before being dismissed by Keshav Maharaj. His exit brought Virat Kohli to the crease, who maintained his outstanding form from the series.

Jaiswal, who faced challenges in the earlier matches, displayed exceptional poise and skill, reaching his first-ever ODI century off just 111 balls. The young left-hander's century makes him the sixth Indian to achieve centuries in all three formats. He ended the match not out on 116 (121 balls). Kohli, eager to contribute, raced to an unbeaten 65 off 45 balls, hitting the winning boundary in the 40th over.

Earlier in the match, after India won a vital toss and chose to field, South Africa was limited to 270 all out, despite a stellar century (106 off 89 balls) from opener Quinton de Kock. India's bowling unit made a remarkable comeback, with the pace and spin duo of Prasidh Krishna (4/66) and Kuldeep Yadav (4/41) combining for eight wickets, leading to a collapse in the middle and lower order.

Also read| IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli mock Kuldeep Yadav's DRS urge in playful exchange, video goes viral