FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dharmendra's 'terahvin' organised in this Mathura village; 10,000 people attend shaanti paath, brahmabhoj, Sholay screening

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Samay Raina wants this contestant to win Salman Khan's show; not Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, but...

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal's century, Rohit-Kohli fifties power India to 9-wicket win over South Africa; win series 2-1

Who is Pieter Elbers? IndiGo CEO in spotlight amid mass flight cancellations and delays

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 nominations: Paatal Lok 2, Panchayat 4, Khauf, Agni, Stolen, CTRL lead the list; ceremony to be held on...

IndiGo spokesperson shares MAJOR update, says '95% of network connectivity restored, will operate 1500 flights by...'

IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli mock Kuldeep Yadav's DRS urge in playful exchange, video goes viral

Viral video: Woman dances with sword-balancing belly dance on ‘Afghan Jalebi’; Jacqueline Fernandez reacts

Singapore Envoy joins staff wedding via video call after IndiGo cancels flight, watch

Mass shooting in South Africa: At least 11 killed including three minors after gunmen open fires in illegal Pretoria bar, here's what we know so far

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dharmendra's 'terahvin' organised in this Mathura village; 10,000 people attend shaanti paath, brahmabhoj, Sholay screening

Dharmendra's 'terahvin' organised in this Mathura village

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Samay Raina wants this contestant to win Salman Khan's show; not Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, but...

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Samay Raina wants this contestant to win show

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal's century, Rohit-Kohli fifties power India to 9-wicket win over South Africa; win series 2-1

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal's century, Rohit-Kohli fifties power India

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate their birthday on December 6

From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate thei

Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder

Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha

Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal's century, Rohit-Kohli fifties power India to 9-wicket win over South Africa; win series 2-1

India produced a dominant performance in the 3rd ODI as Yashasvi Jaiswal’s brilliant century, along with composed fifties from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, powered the team to a commanding 9-wicket win over South Africa as India sealed the series 2-1 in style.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 06, 2025, 08:52 PM IST

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal's century, Rohit-Kohli fifties power India to 9-wicket win over South Africa; win series 2-1
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India achieved a commanding nine-wicket win against South Africa in the exciting third and final ODI at the ACA-VDCA Stadium, securing the three-match series 2-1. The chase was orchestrated by a remarkable maiden ODI century from the young talent Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was well-supported by significant fifties from the experienced pair, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

In pursuit of a target of 271, India's innings was anchored by an impressive 155-run opening partnership between Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma. Rohit took the initiative early, scoring a smooth 75 off 73 balls before being dismissed by Keshav Maharaj. His exit brought Virat Kohli to the crease, who maintained his outstanding form from the series.

Jaiswal, who faced challenges in the earlier matches, displayed exceptional poise and skill, reaching his first-ever ODI century off just 111 balls. The young left-hander's century makes him the sixth Indian to achieve centuries in all three formats. He ended the match not out on 116 (121 balls). Kohli, eager to contribute, raced to an unbeaten 65 off 45 balls, hitting the winning boundary in the 40th over.

Earlier in the match, after India won a vital toss and chose to field, South Africa was limited to 270 all out, despite a stellar century (106 off 89 balls) from opener Quinton de Kock. India's bowling unit made a remarkable comeback, with the pace and spin duo of Prasidh Krishna (4/66) and Kuldeep Yadav (4/41) combining for eight wickets, leading to a collapse in the middle and lower order.

Also read| IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli mock Kuldeep Yadav's DRS urge in playful exchange, video goes viral

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dharmendra's 'terahvin' organised in this Mathura village; 10,000 people attend shaanti paath, brahmabhoj, Sholay screening
Dharmendra's 'terahvin' organised in this Mathura village
PM Modi issues BIG statement on Indian economy: 'Transformation not merely about...'
PM Modi's BIG statement on economy: 'Transformation not merely...'
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Samay Raina wants this contestant to win Salman Khan's show; not Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, but...
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Samay Raina wants this contestant to win show
IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal's century, Rohit-Kohli fifties power India to 9-wicket win over South Africa; win series 2-1
IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal's century, Rohit-Kohli fifties power India
Who is Pieter Elbers? IndiGo CEO in spotlight amid mass flight cancellations and delays
Who is Pieter Elbers? IndiGo CEO in focus amid operational crisis
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate their birthday on December 6
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate thei
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding cards are worth Rs...’, Nia Sharma surprised by her ticket price
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding ca
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suitcases at airports
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suit
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement