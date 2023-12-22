IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh shine as India beat South Africa by 78 runs, clinch series 2-1

KL Rahul joined the ranks of Indian captains, following in the footsteps of Virat Kohli in 2018, to lead the team to a bilateral ODI series victory in South Africa.

Sanju Samson's century and a collective bowling effort, led by Arshdeep Singh, propelled India to a dominant victory over South Africa in the ODI series decider at Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday, December 21. India posted a formidable total of 296 runs on the board and successfully defended it, clinching the ODI series 2-1. This marked only the second time that the Asian side emerged triumphant in a bilateral series in the 50-over format in South Africa.

KL Rahul joined the ranks of Indian captains, following in the footsteps of Virat Kohli in 2018, to lead the team to a bilateral ODI series victory in South Africa. This victory served as redemption for Rahul, who had suffered a 3-0 defeat in his first assignment as ODI captain during India's previous tour of South Africa in 2022.

Under the leadership of Virat Kohli, India had previously dominated South Africa in a 6-match ODI series, emerging victorious with a resounding 5-1 scoreline, boasting a star-studded squad. However, KL Rahul accomplished the task at hand with a second-string side, as young talents like Arshdeep Singh and Sai Sudharsan stepped up and showcased their potential throughout the three matches.

It was a true test of character for the young Indian side in the ODI series decider, particularly after suffering a humbling defeat in the 2nd ODI in Gqeberha. However, India managed to put the negative result behind them and focused on the task at hand with a clinical performance at Boland Park. The scorching hot day in Paarl saw India being sent in to bat, and due to an injury to Ruturaj Gaikwad, debutant Rajat Patidar opened the innings alongside Sai.

Rajat displayed great composure in his ODI debut, scoring 22 runs off 16 balls, but unfortunately fell victim to the talented young Nandre Burger. Just when it seemed like Burger, who secured a contract with the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024 Auction, would dismantle the Indian batting lineup once again, Sanju Samson stepped up and played a mature innings, even as India lost Sai shortly after.

Samson delivered a career-defining performance, smashing 108 runs off 114 balls, shouldering the responsibility of a seasoned campaigner on a challenging pitch.

